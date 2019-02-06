First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record highs, but cooler temps are coming back soon

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking near-record high temperatures, but our warming trend won’t last long.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Near-record high temperatures are on the way.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday.
· We’ll see highs in the low 80s on Thursday, which could tie or shatter our current record high of 80 degrees set in 1999.
· We could even tie our current record of 76 degrees by Friday.
· An isolated shower is possible Wednesday.
· A cold front brings much cooler weather by the weekend as highs drop into the mid 50s.
More rain moves in late Sunday through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Warm weather is expected on Wednesday as high pressure offshore continues to pump in warm weather from the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The current record high is 80, which was set in 1927. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies.
On Thursday, high temperatures will soar into the lower 80s by afternoon. The current record high is 80, which was set in 1999. We’ll see clouds and sunshine as we roll through the day.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s. Our current record is 76 degrees, which was set in 1965. A cold front will slide in, giving way to a few more clouds across the area. Little rain is expected with this front for the Midlands, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Behind the front, high temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances go back up late Sunday through early next week.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: Calm.
Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly Sunny. Even Warmer. Near-Record Highs. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Sunny. Still Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.