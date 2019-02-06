Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 178

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident around 12 p.m. on February 5th.
The accident occurred on the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 178 in Leesville.
Don Wayne Harrison, 71, was traveling westbound on U.S. 178 when his vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway.
The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
Harrison was pronounced dead on the scene.
He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
