Columbia City Council votes to support CPD investigation into Allen Benedict Court investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia City Council voted Tuesday night to pledge its full support behind the investigation into Allen Benedict Court apartments.
The investigation is being spearheaded by the Columbia Police Department, who is receiving additional support from SLED, the Inspector General of HUD, the Columbia Fire Department and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell said while the council waits for the findings from the investigation, it will do what it can within its power to help address the shortage of public housing within the city. On Monday, Mayor Steve Benjamin announced a task force that will include various community stakeholders and agencies to address what Benjamin calls a “crisis” in affordable housing.
“Part of that conversation will be what can we do to either strengthen, what we can we do whether its receiving reports, what can we do to be a better council, a better CHA,” McDowell said.
McDowell said two members of the Columbia Housing Authority Board -- Bobby Gist and Bessie Watson -- will see their terms expire in 2019. The council will appoint the new members from a pool of applicants, as long as that pool doesn’t run dry, McDowell said.
“If the pool is dry, if there is not an oasis anywhere, we’re going to have to dig a little deeper,” he said.
As the investigation continues, a letter from the Columbia Fire Department to the Columbia Housing Authority outlines nearly two dozen risks and violations. The inspection found none of the 244 units at Allen Benedict Court contained a carbon monoxide detector, a violation of International Fire Code.
Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said while his firefighters respond to calls for service, they are not responsible for code enforcement once on the property.
“When we respond to a call, our firefighters don’t do code enforcement,” Jenkins said. “All they do is go out there and take care of the issue. They don’t go looking around the apartment to see if they got smoke alarms or CO detectors, that’s not what they do.”
Jenkins said he is in the process of working with code enforcement officers to inspect all other CHA owned properties. Jenkins said units containing fuel-burning appliances, such as those at Allen Benedict Court, will be prioritized first.
