CHA board member is not playing blame game in resignation after special called meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two Columbia Housing Authority board members resigned, it was announced at the end of a special called meeting on Wednesday.
The two board members - Jennifer Rubin and Bessie Watson - submitted their resignations at the end of the meeting called to address the ongoing issues at Allen Benedict Court apartments following the discovery of two deaths and more than 400 residents forced to leave their homes due to a gas leak in late January.
Rubin says she is deeply concerned and alarmed by what has transpired and that the CHA does not have the money needed to properly take care of its residents. She says she’s not playing the blame game, but at the same time says she doesn’t feel like she received adequate information from the Executive Director and his staff.
Board members are responsible for “governance,” Rubin says CHA staff is responsible for updating the board of these kinds of issues. She says she wasn’t aware of any requirements of CO detectors.
Rubin's resignation comes a year before her term was set to expire. Watson resigned as her term on the board has come to an end.
CHA Exec. Director Gilbert Walker says 64 families from ABC have requested to be placed in public housing. CHA has given some of those same families vouchers to see if they can secure housing.
“There is a tremendous shortage of one bedroom apartments in Richland County,” Gilbert Walker said. “They’re virtually nonexistent.” This, he said, is going to cause some issues moving forward with the relocation process.
CHA is ensuring during the moving process, everybody that requested a voucher will be given the choice of a moving company or a one-time check: $1,095 check for one bedroom tenants; $1,285 checks are being written to tenants of two-bedroom units for families to move.
Walker says no residents have requested the moving company to move them at no cost, instead they’re electing for the check.
$1,575 checks are being given to the select few tenants living in three bedroom apartments at ABC, according to CHA.
For now, 179 ABC residents have secured vouchers from CHA, per Gilbert Walker. Says some residents are not familiar with vouchers and that’s causing some confusion. They’re working to minimize that.
In all, 31 families of ABC have not attended relocation orientation, Walker said. They’re working to find those people to get them what they need, he said.
CHA is the largest recipient of section 8 vouchers in the state with more than 4,000 units. Walker says it’s CHA’s responsibility to go through and check for them, but it’s on the private landlord to actually install them.
