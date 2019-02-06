Boy, 2, rescued from claw machine after crawling inside

FAIRHOPE, AL (WKRG/CNN) - An Alabama toddler is none the worse for wear after he went on an adventure and ended up stuck inside a claw machine.
Mother Kelsey Ingersoll says her 2-year-old Ezra Ingersoll got a little too curious Monday night at a Fairhope, AL, restaurant and crawled inside a claw machine filled with brightly colored toys.
"My daughter ran up to me and was like, ‘Ezra's in the game.’ I didn’t know which game, so I thought he must have climbed up on top of one of them or something,” Ingersoll said.
But Ingersoll quickly learned that wasn’t the case.
"The door only opens in … so once you’re in there, there’s no way to get out unless you’re really tiny,” she said.
Unfortunately, no one at the restaurant had a key to the machine, so first responders had to take it apart to get Ezra out. But the little boy wasn’t injured in the ordeal and even got a prize before gaining back his freedom.
"I count them every few minutes, just to make sure they are all there. I’m kind of overprotective in that sense, so it’s weird this even happened,” Ingersoll said.
The mother posted about the experience on Facebook, where it quickly gained attention. Ingersoll says she’s gotten a lot of phone calls and messages from strangers recently.
Ezra is his mother’s little adventurer, Ingersoll says, and because he just turned 2 in January, the real adventure may only be getting started.
"Terrible twos just began. I’m pretty sure they just began,” Ingersoll said.
Copyright 2019 WKRG via CNN. All rights reserved.