Armed robbery, stabbing in Forest Acres not related to credit union armed suspect, manhunt

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a current investigation in Forest Acres from Tuesday is unrelated to the ongoing manhunt for an armed suspect in a credit union armed robbery.
Deputies say they were in the perimeter of the credit union armed robbery in Forest Acres when a man flagged them down and stated he had been robbed and stabbed. The incident happened on Feb. 5 around 3:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Satchelford Road.
Deputies saw several cuts on the victim's upper body and he was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies did mention that this is not related to the ongoing search of Samuel Neathery, 29, who is wanted for the robbery of the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive on Tuesday morning.
