‘You could never tell that she was going through anything’ family of victim speaks after murder-suicide in Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We now know the names of the couple who died in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide in Irmo.
The Richland County Coroner identified the two as 23-year-old, Tiana Perry and 25-year-old Darius Williams. The coroner said Williams shot himself.
Their 4-month-old baby who was at the house when the shooting happened, was not hurt. He is with family now.
On Tuesday, the family of Tiana Perry stood outside of the home on Clarion Road to try and pick up items belonging to Perry.
They spoke with WIS about the relationship she had with Darius Williams. They also questioned why Williams shot and killed Perry.
“They were high school sweethearts,” Melissa Mcbride said. Mcbride, a cousin of Perry says Williams and Perry grew up in a small town in Chesterfield County. She among other family members have been left with a lot of questions.
“She didn’t really let everybody know her business. Like what was going on because like I said, you could never tell that she was going through anything,” Mcbride said.
Family members say the two had a four-month-old child together. They say Perry and Williams had moved into the Clarion Road home, which was family owned, after learning they were expecting and had been living there for a year. Recently, family says Perry and Williams had split up.
“She finally decided to get out, so that’s what we’re trying to understand why she was here,” Mcbride said.
Eric Pushic, the next door neighbor says he was home Monday night when the shots were fired.
“We heard a loud sound with some rumbling sounds behind it and then there was a brief pause and then another sound,” Pushic said.
Pushic says the two kept to themselves and were quiet for people their age.
“From the time they showed up to last night, they were perfect neighbors,” Pushic said.
What we do know is that families and co-workers are mourning their loss.
WIS found a note on the door of a nearby dentistry nearby where Perry Worked.
The note said, “Due to the tragic loss of one of our teammates, we will be closed today.”
“She always had the biggest smile. Like on Sunday, before she left she said, I’ll see you on Friday and that’s the last I heard from her,” Mcbride said.
Richland County Sheriff’s officials say other than this case, there have been 2 homicides so far in 2019, but say arrests have been made in both of those cases.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.