UPDATE: 4 schools on lockdown delaying student release due to credit union armed robbery suspect search

A Richland School District 1 spokesperson said: “This morning, four Richland One schools (Crayton Middle, Bradley Elementary, Satchel Ford Elementary and Brockman Elementary) were placed on lockdown while law enforcement authorities searched for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the Forest Drive area. Because it is dismissal time, we are holding students who normally ride the bus or walk home at their respective schools. Car riders are being released to go home. Other parents who choose to pick up their children also may do so via the car rider lines. The same dismissal adjustments are being made for A.C. Flora High School. Although A.C. Flora was not placed on lockdown, it has bus routes in the affected area.”