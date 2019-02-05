UPDATE: Deputies locate man missing from assisted living facility in Eutawville

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says investigators are looking for Curtis Johnson, 57, who was last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pharis Care Facility in Eutawville. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office handout)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 5, 2019 at 9:37 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 2:07 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A man who went missing from a Eutawville assisted living facility early Tuesday morning has been located.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says investigators were looking for Curtis Johnson Wilson, 57, after he left the Pharis Care Facility in Eutawville on foot.

Deputies say he’s since been located and was taken to a medical care facility to be examined as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office thanks everyone for sharing the story and helping them locate Mr. Wilson.

