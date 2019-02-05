Talk of the Town: Sick and tired of being sick and tired?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? That’s the name of an upcoming nutrition seminar. Dr. Hunter Rentz is a retired physician in the Columbia area and Teah Weiss and I are joining the doctor to lead this seminar about plant-based eating.
I’m often reporting on South Carolinians growing waistlines, the increase in heart disease, the prevalence of type two diabetes, chronic tiredness from chaotic schedules and all the other health issues that many of you face.
When it comes to losing weight, preventing, even reversing heart disease and cancers, avoiding the flu and having energy, find out why your pantry can be better than a pharmacy.
Dr. Hunter Rentz has taught thousands of people how to eat a plant-based, whole foods diet - which is not a diet - but a way of life. You'll learn to recognize the confusion that comes with the standard American diet in dealing with disease and weight.
The “Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired: How to Live Longer” seminar Feb. 16 will be a time Dr. Rentz will teach medically how food affects the body, and you’ll have a chance to ask the doctor your questions. No products, potions or pills will be sold - just the medical facts on what food does negatively to or positively for your body and life.
Join us Saturday, February 16 at Shandon Baptist Church in room B103. The cost is $10 for lunch. Yes. It will be plant-based. Register by clicking here.
We start right at 9 a.m. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., so if you have to break away you can do so then. Otherwise stay for our documentary film that further explains plant-based eating which will take us to the 2 p.m. hour.
Are you craving kale yet?
See you Feb. 16.
