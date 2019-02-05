RCSD investigating double shooting on Clarion Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double shooting that took place Monday evening.
Around 8 p.m. officers responded to a call for a welfare check at the 200 block of Clarion Road.
At the scene, deputies found two bodies, one male victim, and one female victim.
Both victims were shot in the upper body.
Coroner Gary Watts pronounced them deceased at the scene.
A baby was found in the home unharmed and is in the care of the family at this time.
Check back for updates.
