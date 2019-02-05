Gamecocks excited about ‘game changer’ football operations center

“Sometimes, when you open up a building like this, you’re going to have cynics. You’re going to have people ask is it really necessary,” South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said. “Here’s what’s important: when a young man or a young woman visits your campus as a student-athlete, you can’t hide commitment. It’s either there or it isn’t. You can speak about it, but you can’t hide it. You’ve got to show it. I think that’s one thing now, when Coach Muschamp brings prospects into this space, you don’t have to talk about commitment. You see it and that’s very important and I think that goes a long way with how it affects the future of your program.”