Fourth Orangeburg home invasion suspect arrested in Tennessee

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The fourth suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion that took place on January 29th has been arrested in Tennessee.
“We’d like to thank the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the men and women who took part in this apprehension,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They acted immediately on information from our agency and took this individual off the street.”
Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts, 20, was wanted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
He is now facing charges of fugitive from justice in Tennessee.
Roberts and three other suspects were wanted by officials following a home invasion in Neese that resulted in a 15-year-old teen being shot on January 29th.
According to a WCSD release, on February 5th, around 9 a.m. Weakley County authorities received a tip that Roberts may in the area.
When confronted by police, Roberts reportedly fled into a nearby wooded area with authorities in pursuit.
Several hours later, Roberts was spotted about a mile from Dredsen, Tennessee, a town in the northwestern corner of Tennessee.
Roberts will be extradited back to South Carolina at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.