First Alert Forecast: Nothing could be finer! Warm temperatures continue for the Midlands

High pressure to our East will and above will keep us unseasonably warm over the next few days with Highs in the 70s and with enough sunshine on Thursday we could top out near 80! This would tie the record for the date. A few little disturbances will move through today and Wednesday…will bring more clouds than anything else. However, all good things must come to an end. A cold front twill move into the state by late Friday giving us cooler temperatures.