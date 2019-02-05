First Alert Forecast: Nothing could be finer! Warm temperatures continue for the Midlands

We Could See Record Highs By Thursday
High pressure to our East will and above will keep us unseasonably warm over the next few days with Highs in the 70s and with enough sunshine on Thursday we could top out near 80! This would tie the record for the date. A few little disturbances will move through today and Wednesday…will bring more clouds than anything else. However, all good things must come to an end. A cold front twill move into the state by late Friday giving us cooler temperatures.
A better chance of shower arrives by early next week and its looking like our temperatures will stay in above normal with Highs in the 60s.
Weather Highlights:
- Continued very warm with Highs in the 70s Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s
- Near record High of 80 possible by Thursday
- Turning cooler by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy skies, warm. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs middle 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High Near 80
