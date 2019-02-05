Deputies search for man who went missing from Eutawville assisted living facility

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man who went missing from an Orangeburg County assisted living facility.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says investigators are looking for Curtis Johnson, 57, who was last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pharis Care Facility in Eutawville.
Wilson was said to be walking in the direction of the Hot Spot on Old Number Six Highway in eastern Eutawville.
Wilson is said to be a black male about 5’7” tall and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. The missing man is reportedly wearing a white shirt with green pants and was not wearing shoes.
He was reported missing around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
If anyone has any inormation on Wilson or may have seen him, you are asked to call the OCSO at (803)-534-3550.
