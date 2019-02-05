Coroner ID’s pair found in Irmo home, rules deaths a murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The names of the two people found dead in an Irmo home late Monday night where a baby was also found unharmed have been released.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the pair as Tiana Perry, 23, and Darius J-Von Williams, 25.
Around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check at the 200 block of Clarion Road. Coroner Gary Watts said Perry died of a gunshot wound to the upper body. Williams died of a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head. Because of his findings, Watts says he’s ruling the death a murder-suicide and were shot with a shotgun.
Perry’s family said they two were once a couple and had been high school sweethearts. They broke up several months ago, her family said. A baby was found in the home unharmed and is in the care of the family at this time. According to Perry’s family, they pair were the child’s parents.
WIS stopped by her job and found the following sign in the door.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
