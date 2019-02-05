Cayce deputies searching for vehicle used in auto dealership burglary

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - Cayce Department of Public Safety investigators is searching for a vehicle used in a burglary at a local automotive dealership.
According to officials, several items including a custom stainless steel grill were taken between January 29th and January 30th.
The incident took place on the 1200 block of Knox Abbott Drive.
The vehicle believed to be involved is a burgundy 2018 to 2019 GMC Yukon or a vehicle that is similar.
According to the reports the vehicle was being driven by an unknown male and unknown female.
Cayce DPS is continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about this incident you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
