‘We need your help,’ WIS looks into massive donation push for Allen Benedict Residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We are learning more about the massive operation behind aid for the displaced residents of Allen Benedict Court.
WIS has been telling you about a network of people and organizations helping those displaced, but Monday we went to where a large portion of those donations are held.
We spoke with Bianca Chardei, she is a leader of non-profit “Love Yourself Always Incorporated,” out of Columbia. The non-profit works to increase self-esteem in young girls and women. Chardei says many of the girls and women that she works with lived in Allen Benedict Court. As a result, Chardei said she knew she needed to help since day 1 of the incident.
“This is more than just oh we’re displaced from our homes. We’re at a crisis. And so that’s how we got started,” Chardei said.
Chardei has partnered with other groups and with Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell who represents the district that Allen Benedict is in.
“We are basically serving 411 persons and about 250 families,” Chardei said, “we put those things on a truck and then we get them out to the different hotels that the residents are residing in.”
Columbia Housing Authority staff say they either drop these donations off at different hotels, or residents come and pick them up at the Cecil Tillis Center.
Chardei says they will need to keep going until every family is in a permanent home.
“We need your help, we cannot do this by ourselves and you know what? The more help, the better,” Chardei said.
So how can you help? There will be a donation drop off here Tuesday 10-4pm at Trinity Baptist Church. You are asked to bring non-perishable food, toiletries, gift cards if you’d like to help the residents. Chardei says they do not need more clothes at this point.
Her non-profit can be found here if you would like to ask more questions about donating.
Columbia Housing Authority Staff said they are also taking donations at the Cecil Tillis Center.
We reached out to Columbia Housing Authority officials to ask how many residents are still displaced. We have been told 13 families have been moved to permanent housing.
Right now they also say, 170 families have section 8 vouchers and the Columbia Housing Authority is working with landlords to get those residents placed into permanent homes.
