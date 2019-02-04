WATCH: Clemson football equipment manager greeted by NFL commissioner at Super Bowl LIII after ticket surprise

ATLANTA (WIS) - David Saville, the football equipment manager for the Clemson Tigers, is a beloved member of the team.
So beloved, in fact, Coach Dabo Swinney surprised Saville with tickets to Super Bowl LIII on Jan. 31. Saville, who has Down syndrome, had another coach call his dad and share the good news at the end of the now-viral video, and the pair were off to Atlanta to see the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.
But during the game, the NFL posted a video of Saville wearing a New England Patriots jersey and was warmly greeted by NFL players and twin brothers Shaqem and Shaquill Griffin.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also embraced Saville with a big hug and a few words during the game.
The reaction on social media was everything you’d want it to be.
