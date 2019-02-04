USC students watch Super Bowl to vote on best Ad

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One hundred students and faculty in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications gathered Sunday night for Cocky's Super Ad Poll to watch the game and critique this year’s lineup of Super Bowl commercials.
For the past sixteen years, USC ad executives in the making make a call: who hits the mark when it comes to the best Super Bowl commercial?
Each year the advertising team that creates the winning commercial is invited to campus to receive the coveted Cocky Award and share behind-the-scenes stories in the making of the ad.
Bonnie Drewniany is the professor for the Super Bowl Ad Class.
“We’re going to pause after each national spot and look at each one and evaluate it on three criteria, likeability, persuasiveness and brand ID,” Drewniany said.
Students say after taking the class, it makes looks at commercials in a different way.
Bubba Philpot, a USC Sophomore said, “It’s definitely a whole different eye, after having this class I look at, almost everything is a statement, everything means something.”
Kera Breitenstein, USC senior said, “I’m looking for the winning team to come and speak to us really curious who it’s going to be.”
According to CNBC, this year’s network host charged a record $5.25 million for just a 30-second spot.
That’s roughly $175,000 per second.
Due to technical difficulties the students will complete voting on Tuesday.
