SC doctor’s 911 call: ‘I just found my wife and she’s dead'

On the same day Biery’s autopsy results were released, Lazzarini’s attorney, Jack Swirling, said that: “Dr. Lazzarini has suffered greatly over the last year since his wife died. This cloud has been hanging over his head during this period of time waiting for the autopsy results. The report from the coroner shows what we said all along that there was no fault at all on Dr. Lazzarini. There’s no connection between Dr. Lazzarini and his wife’s death. That’s a welcomed result. This also shows despite that it had been suggested, there is no connection between his wife’s death and Mr. Holland’s death. Early on it was suggested that her death was suspicious. It’s not suspicious. It is a natural cause.”