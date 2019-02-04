Report: 10-year-old girl consumed drugs, alcohol at home; man accused of sexually assaulting her

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Delaware man who has an address in Surfside Beach was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 45-year-old Shane Christopher Evosevich was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was still in jail as of 1 p.m. Monday under no bond.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were sent a report from the Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services in Wisconsin in May of 2018.
According to that report, the victim indicated she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect while living with him from March 2016 to May 2016, when she would have been 10 years old.
Horry County officers were also notified by the complaining agency that the victim and another adult living at the residence did drugs and alcohol together, according to the police report.
Police were also told that a photograph of the victim was found on a Facebook page, along with pictures of other women in “sexually provocative clothing.”
