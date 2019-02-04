RCSD searching for Express Exxon armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help from the community to identify a suspect wanted for armed robbery.
Around 8 a.m. on January 27th the suspect entered the A One Express Exxon Station on the 100 block of Rabon Road and robbed the business at gunpoint.
The suspect took cash from the register before fleeing in a silver-colored SUV.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved with the armed robbery is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.