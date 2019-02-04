Midlands students receive big donation at annual D.A.R.E graduation

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Midlands students graduated from the DARE program on Monday and the program also received a big donation, too.
The ceremony was a part of Satchel Ford Elementary School’s D.A.R.E. program graduation.
D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Students were given certificates for completing the course on making good decisions.
One student got a special award for best D.A.R.E. essay.
"Being around as long as I have I’ve seen parents go through the dare program and their children go through the dare program and so it’s exciting to watch and hear them come back and say, 'hey I took dare many years ago and it helped me make good decisions and I know these kids are going to make good decisions, too.'"
Dominion Energy also presented the sheriff with a $20,000 check for the program.
