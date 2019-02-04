Little Caesars armed robbery suspect wanted by RCSD

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An armed robbery suspect is being sought by Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Around 9 p.m. on January 29th, the suspect entered the Little Caesars on the 2000 block Clemson Road and robbed the business at gunpoint.
The suspect took money before fleeing.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.