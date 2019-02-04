Lexington Co. man sentenced to 28 years on ‘no parole’ offense in 2018 shooting death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Lexington County man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the January 2018 shooting death of another man in Gaston, according to an Eleventh Judicial Circuit news release.
Eddie Louis Bass, III, 30, was convicted of shooting and killing Malcolm Cruz Jones, 27, on Jan. 31, 2018. Bass pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter last week in Lexington County and was sentenced to the “no parole” offense by Circuit Court Judge William P. Keesley.
The shooting investigation revealed that Bass was involved in a narcotics trade. He arrived at the home on Blackville Road around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2018 and started an argument with Jones. The pair had been acquainted for several months before the shooting.
Bass went into the altercation with the handgun, a Bersa Thunder 380, and later assaulted Jones with the weapon and later shot him. Bass then fled the scene and was later arrested on Feb. 14, 2018, by the Lexington County Fugitive Task Force.
During the sentencing hearing, family members of Malcolm Cruz Jones, including his mother, expressed the impact of his death on their family and his three young children.
Bass has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his sentence.
