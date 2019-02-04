It’s been one year since a 2-train collision killed 2, injured 100+ in Cayce, SC

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - It has been one year since the train crash in Cayce that killed two people and injured more than a hundred passengers.
An Amtrak train plowed into a parked CSX train in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2018.
An investigation found that train signals in the area were temporarily down during a safety upgrade, known as Positive Train Control or PTC. NTSB chief Robert Sumwalt said at the time that the Amtrak train was traveling on CSX tracks owned by CSX. The lines, as shown by a hand-written diagram, were in a “lined and locked” position, meaning that instead of continuing their track south, the Amtrak train traveled to another track, where it collided with a parked CSX train.
During that time, a switch was flipped that caused the Amtrak train to divert onto the wrong rail where the CSX train was parked.
Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, GA and Michael Cella, 36, of Orange Park, FL, were the two killed in the collision. Kempf was the engineer of the Amtrak train and Cella was the conductor of the train. State officials say 116 people were injured in the train collision.
