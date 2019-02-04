HUD inspector to meet with CPD chief on Allen Benedict Court apts. tragedy

By Tanita Gaither | February 4, 2019 at 7:41 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 8:16 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The federal Housing and Urban Development office of inspector general will be in Columbia to meet with Police Chief Skip Holbrook on Monday.

The inspector general's mission is to investigate any wrongdoing within HUD.

This comes two days after it was announced the Columbia Housing Authority will not be getting a HUD grant to redevelop Allen Benedict Court. The choice Neighborhoods Grant is given to revitalize and transform public or HUD-assisted housing.

Mayor Steve Benjamin said he will be meeting with city, county, business and Columbia Housing Authority leaders this week to discuss what’s next.

Toxicology reports from the Richland County Coroner said both men -- 30-year-old Derrick Roper and 61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon Jr. -- died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The next day, 411 residents were evacuated from the property after the Columbia Fire Department found substantial gas leaks throughout the property’s 26 buildings.

