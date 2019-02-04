Fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The US Marshals Service is asking for assistance from the community to locate and apprehend Rodriguez Priester.
Priester, 30, is wanted for two attempted murder warrants in Bamberg County in connection to his involvement in an alleged shooting incident in August 2018.
Officers with Operation Intercept is assisting Bamberg County in locating and apprehending Priester.
Priester is discribed as a male, 5’09, and 192 pounds.
According to officials, the suspect has been known to carry an AK-47 and could possibly be wearing body armor.
Priester has ties to the Columbia and Orangeburg areas. Officials believe he may have fled the area because he knew US Marshals were searching for him.
Priester is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.
If anyone has any information about Priester’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
