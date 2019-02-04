First Alert Forecast: Near-record high temperatures this week!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking near-record high temperatures as we move through your week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It will feel a lot like spring this week.
· High temperatures will reach the mid 70s Tuesday.
· Temperatures could be near records by Wednesday and Thursday. We’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s. Current records are at 80 degrees.
· Isolated showers are possible Wednesday and then again on Friday.
· A cold front brings much cooler weather by the weekend.
Highs will drop into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
For your Monday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. A sprinkle is possible early, but most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in upper 40s.
On Tuesday, get ready for warmer temperatures! We’ll see highs in mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Even warmer weather is expected on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The current record high is 80, which was set in 1927. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday. On Thursday, we’re tracking highs in the upper 70s. The current record high is 80, which was set in 1999. We’ll see clouds and sunshine as we roll through the day.
Highs on Friday will also be in the 70s. A cold front will slide in, giving way to an isolated shower. Behind the front, high temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.
A few showers are in the forecast for Sunday and next Monday.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Not As Cold. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Much Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly Sunny. Even Warmer. Near-Record Highs. High temperatures in the upper 70s.
