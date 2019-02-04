First Alert Forecast: Here’s an early taste of Spring - and it will be here all week!

Get Ready For A MAJOR Warm-Up This Week!
The week ahead will see our warmest temperatures since last October, as Highs will be in the 70s most of the week! Big ridge of High pressure will pump warm and rather moist air into the Southeast over the next several days. There will be a chance of some isolated showers (mostly Wednesday) otherwise, its temperatures that could be as high as 20 degrees above normal!
A cold front arrives by the weekend giving us a chance of showers and cooler, more seasonable temperatures.
Weather Highlights:
- Very warm week ahead with Highs in the 70s and Lows warming of the upper 50s by Mid week.
- Some place could see an 80 degree High on Thursday!
- Turning cooler with a chance of showers by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Some areas of Fog this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies, warmer, highs Near 70
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Highs middle 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s
