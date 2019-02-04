City officials held press conference on Allen Benedict Court Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials with the city of Columbia will hold a press conference on Monday at 5 p.m. to provide updates regarding the investigation and other matters related to Allen Benedict Court.
The press conference will be held at the Columbia Police Department headquarters.
The press conference comes on the same day Police Chief Skip Holbrook met with officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development and their role in the investigation.
It was also announced that a tip line has been established for Allen Benedict Court residents.
Toxicology reports from the Richland County Coroner said both men -- 30-year-old Derrick Roper and 61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon Jr. -- died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The next day, 411 residents were evacuated from the property after the Columbia Fire Department found substantial gas leaks throughout the property’s 26 buildings.
