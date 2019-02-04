Award-winning chef Joan Nathan shares iconic recipe

“I hope that people try to look in their past - whatever tradition they are - and look for those recipes that they feel are their own. Recipes that say, ‘hey, this is my family,’ rather than another family, and share them with their family so that they’ll go on,” Joan said as she began preparations for her cooking class at Richland Library. “Because I feel in this digital age, we have everything at our finger tips, and we can be any body, but I think it’s really important to preserve who we are and that really includes recipes as well.”