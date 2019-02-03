Sumter woman struck, killed on US 15 North on Saturday

By WIS News 10 Staff | February 3, 2019 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 12:07 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Saturday.

The coroner's office says Sandy Johns, 35, of Sumter, died at Prisma Health Richland from injuries she received after being hit by a vehicle on US 15 North in Sumter. The collision happened around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

