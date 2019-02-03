Segra Park the site of ‘Columbia for Denmark’ water drive as residents continue fight over ‘toxic’ water

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Segra Park will be the site of a water drive with all donations going to residents of Denmark, SC, a city who have long battled city and state officials about the condition of their water.
The drive is a part of a partnership between Hometown Projects SC and Capgemini Columbia.
The conditions of the drinking water in Denmark have been an issue since the chemical HaloSan was discovered in the water. The well was being treated for iron bacteria by using HaloSan, according to SC DHEC.
Scientists traveled to Denmark in early 2018 to study the water, leading them to find the water “was indeed very toxic.” Denmark Mayor Gerald E. Wright told WIS in November 2018 that the water is safe, despite closing the Cox Mill Well in August.
“DHEC recognizes that citizens have questions and concerns about the safety of the City of Denmark’s water supply, including the use of HaloSan in one well,” SC DHEC said in a previous statement to WIS. “In August, the City of Denmark notified DHEC that the well where HaloSan had been used was removed from service. The City’s current drinking water supply comes from three other wells where HaloSan was not and is not used.”
Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the city of Denmark and their use of HaloSan in the drinking water, with one lawsuit stating that the use of the chemical in the water caused "burning, rash, itching, skin discoloration/redness, blistering, and allergic-type reactions,” making the water unusable.
The plaintiffs say HaloSan was added to Denmark’s drinking water and “had not been approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency for human consumption or to disinfect drinking water.” HaloSan had been approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to use to treat the water.
Many residents have started to organize to bring more awareness and action to the water issues and have, in the past, created water drives based on community donations in Denmark.
The drive will be from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Segra Park. Water can be dropped off at the First Base Building - look for a sign that says "WATER DROP OFF HERE." You can donate any bottled water - bottles, jugs, etc., just make sure they are sealed.
The drop off will be made in Denmark on March 3 at 199 Coker Ave.
