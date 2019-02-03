Richland One Hall of Fame host 15th Induction Gala

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 15th annual Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala took place this evening at 6 p.m.
Each year the gala honors the newest members of the Richland One Hall of Fame.
This year the event was held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
The gala was established in 2004 to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the Richland One school district, their communities, their professions and society as a whole.
WIS' Judi Gatson was the emcee this year.
Grammy-winning music group Take 6 performed later in the evening.
