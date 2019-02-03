Jewish and Southern food collide at Columbia event

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sunday afternoon, many in Columbia got to explore Jewish food paired with a southern food influence.
The event happened at Beth Shalom Synagogue. Titled: "King Solomon's Table with Joan Nathan," it was put on by Historic Columbia and featured the award winner and cookbook author Joan Nathan.
It was presented in conjunction with “Kugels and Collards,” a blog which explores the relationship of Jewish and Southern cooking traditions and the stories behind them.
"This is a great way just to engage community in some new ways and local history. Food is a way that brings people together in ways that other historic events don't. Anytime you can gather around the table and have a conversation I think, it's an opportunity just to build community in some new ways," said Robin Waites, Executive Director of Historic Columbia.
On Sunday, event goers also got to taste some Mediterranean food.
Historic Columbia says they plan on holding more events like this one in the future.
Click here to learn more about “Kugles and Collards.”
