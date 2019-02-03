ICE arrests rapper 21 Savage, says he’s from the UK

21 Savage performs as the opener for Post Malon at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP) (Katie Darby)
February 3, 2019 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 4:34 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the Grammy-nominated artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week's Grammys, including record of the year for "Rockstar" alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an email seeking comment.

