Authorities ID deputy killed in Clermont County, OH standoff; shooter in custody

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A deadly standoff that began Saturday evening came to an end early Sunday morning in Clermont County.
It began at 10:30 p.m. when two deputy sheriffs were shot while responding to a barricaded suicidal subject at 3600 block of St. Andrews Drive. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year veteran Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer died and 22-year veteran Lt. Nick DeRose was injured during the standoff at the Royal Oak Apartments.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect, 23- year-old Wade Edward Winn, was taken into custody at 6:35 a.m.
Brewer died at Anderson Mercy Hospital and DeRose was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police moved Brewer’s body back to Amelia early Sunday.
Reports of shots fired at the apartments drew a response from multiple police agencies around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say they were originally called to the scene for a psychiatric call.
During a press conference early Sunday morning, Capt. Jeff Sellars with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department said that officers originally responded to a 911 call from a male who said there were subject in his apartment was armed, suicidal, and was refusing to leave. The subject also told officers that he had weapons in his home.
Sellars said the initial responders from Pierce Township Police Department were not able to make contact with the caller.
Shots were first fired at approximately 8:15 p.m., said Sellars.
Sellars said the Pierce Township PD requested the multi-agency Special Response Team, and the team arrived at 8:25 p.m.
The team tried to negotiate with the suspect and more shots were fired, according to Sellars.
At 10:37, more shots were fired from inside the apartment and members from the SRT team were near the apartment, Sellars said.
At this point the deputies were shot by the suspect, Sellars said.
At 7 a.m. Sunday, a fire was reported at the building.
Officials say it broke out as a result of the standoff.
“Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal. This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office," said Sheriff Steve Leahy.
Officers did not fire any shots; all shots were fired by the suspect, according to Pierce Township police.
Video and audio clips from the scene confirm that multiple rapid-fire shots were fired.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking over the case.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.