WATCH: RCSD deputy, former Gamecocks basketball player creates ‘RCSD Proud’ rap song

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tina Roy is “RCSD Proud” - so proud, she wrote a rap song about it.
The sheriff’s department shared the video on Friday showcasing the former USC Gamecocks standout basketball player’s lyrics and the music video they produced.
“Roy says she was encouraged to write the song after she began working at RCSD,” the sheriff’s department said. “Sheriff Leon Lott heard her previous rap song written about the Gamecocks Women’s Basketball Team and thought it would be great to have Roy write a similar kind of song about the department.”
The department says after Deputy Roy wrote the song, RCSD worked to figure out how to create a music video. Kyle Hayden from Hayden Media Co. stepped up offering his incredible talent to direct, produce and edit what you see as the “RCSD Proud” final product.
“Special thanks to every member of the department who volunteered their time to make this video possible,” the department said.
The video features several deputies, Sheriff Lott, and Gamecocks women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley.
You can see the full video here:
