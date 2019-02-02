Three men charged in home invasion; OCSO searching for fourth suspect

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Three men in Orangeburg County have been charged in connection to a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
“These individuals seem to have thought that after a disagreement, they could go into someone else’s home and start shooting,” the Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They have another thing coming. There are consequences for their actions.”
Colten Williams, 19, David Williams, 17, and Justin Williams, 25, are being charged with four counts attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.
Officers received a 911 call from a family in Neeses after multiple gunmen broke into their home around 8 p.m. on January 29th.
The family had just sat down to watch TV.
According to the victims, two of which were juveniles, said the gunmen broke down the door then opened fire.
One of the intruders then stated, “you thought we were playing, huh, punk,” according to a warrant.
A 15-year-old victim was struck in the hip while attempted to flee by running down a hallway.
The victims said they recognized at least two of the gunmen even though they were wearing bandanas over their faces.
As the gunmen fled the residence, the victims heard more gunfire striking the side of the house as they fled in an unknown vehicle.
The 15-year-old was the only victim to suffer injuries. He was transported to a Midlands hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe motivation for the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over a female.
Bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams.
Bond for Williams was set at $160,000 cash or surety.
“We’re not finished with this case yet,” Ravenell said. “We have one more individual who knows we’re looking for him.”
Warrants for Nathaniel Roberts, 21, for identical charges has been obtained.
Roberts is to be considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information on Roberts’ whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
