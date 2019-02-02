Saluda County man sentenced to 18 years for 2016 homicide

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lamar Maurice Shannon, 34, has been sentenced to 18 years without parole in connection to the homicide of Schanen T. Samuels on Labor Day in 2016.
Around 8 p.m. on September 5, 2016, Samuels and his family went to the Circle K in Ridge Spring where there was a verbal altercation between Shannon, a friend, and one of Samuels’ family members.
Samuels reportedly was trying to stop the altercation.
Multiple witnesses reported that Shannon backed up his compact SUV on the side of the building then accelerated into the crowd at an extremely high rate of speed.
He struck one other individual prior to striking Samuels.
Samuels’ body was discovered up in the roadway over fifteen feet away from the Circle K.
Several witnesses report that Shannon then turned up the road and came back intentionally running over Samuels' body again.
Shannon’s friend then jumped in the car and they fled the scene.
Samuels was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several witnesses were able to describe Shannon as the driver of the vehicle.
A volunteer fireman who witnessed some of the incident pursued Shannon. The fireman and his sons were able to set up a perimeter around the woods where Shannon and his friend were hiding until law enforcement arrived.
With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies and bloodhounds, they were able to successfully locate Shannon and his friend.
The vehicle was found abandoned near the woods and later processed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene agents.
Blood and hair were recovered from the undercarriage of the trunk area of the vehicle and DNA analysis confirmed that both belonged to Samuels.
An autopsy conducted by Dr. Janice Ross in Newberry determined that Samuels sustained multiple blunt force injuries to include a fractured skull with a lacerated brain, fractured ribs, fractured pelvis, and multiple abrasions, contusions, and lacerations throughout his body.
Shannon pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter early February 1st.
This case was investigated by the Ridge Spring Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Sutania A. Fuller.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.