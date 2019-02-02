First Alert Forecast: Get ready for high temps in the 70s!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking much warmer weather on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Your Friday night brings mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
· Your weekend will not be a washout, but a few showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday (30%).
· Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.
· Even warmer weather is on the way for next week.
· We’ll see highs in the upper 60s Monday, then the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday.
· A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
After a chilly start to your Saturday, we’ll see highs in the low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
An area of low pressure will likely brush by the Palmetto State late Saturday into Sunday, giving way to a few widely scattered showers. Rain chances are around 30% on Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see a good deal of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Even warmer weather is on the way next week. High pressure will settle offshore, giving way to a return flow that will help our temperatures to gradually warm over the next several days. Highs will climb into the upper 60s Monday, then soar into the low to mid 70s next Tuesday through Thursday.
Also, a few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible Monday through Thursday. No day looks like a washout, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast closely for you.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: Light.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: Light and Variable.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/E 5 mph.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
