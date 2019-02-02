Columbia mayor calls for VA governor to resign after old yearbook photo featuring blackface resurfaces

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has joined the chorus of others, including Virginia’s former governor, asking for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign after a photo on his medical school yearbook page shows someone in blackface and a KKK robe.
Benjamin tweeted Saturday, "Thank you @GovernorVA for your service. My Grandfather was a WWII veteran who after serving his country in a segregated America, served the Church Hill community in Richmond for decades. In his memory & in honor of the pain & sacrifice of millions like him, I urge you to resign."
Northam said he will not resign after a photo of his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook was posted on the internet. In an earlier statement, Northam said he was “deeply sorry” for the decision to appear in the photo and “the hurt that decision caused then and now.”
According to NBC 12 in Richmond, VA, the picture first surfaced after being posted to Twitter by a right-wing blog. Northam did not specify what he is wearing in the picture. Northam, a Democrat, was targeted by conservatives earlier in the week over comments made regarding a bill that would have lessened restrictions on third-trimester abortions.
The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Northam does not believe he is the one in the photo. Northam has refused to resign, despite calls for him to do so from the state’s Democratic party and others.
Benjamin wasn’t the only person to speak up on the Northam issue. The national leader of the NAACP, and many others from both sides of the political aisle, have called for him to resign.
Former governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also spoke on the issue, tweeting, “The people of Virginia deserve better representation than what they got this week.”
“What about the medical school? Who lets something like this get published in the first place. Disturbing,” she said in another Twitter response.
