Columbia Housing Authority won’t receive $30 million HUD grant to fix Allen Benedict Court apartments, mayor says

Columbia Housing Authority won’t receive $30 million HUD grant to fix Allen Benedict Court apartments, mayor says
By Tanita Gaither | February 2, 2019 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 1:20 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the Columbia Housing Authority will not be receiving a Housing and Urban Development grant they applied for that could have helped fix the issues that led to a deadly gas leak that forced more than 400 residents from their homes.

"⁦@colahousingauth⁩ will not receive the ⁦@HUDgov⁩ Choice Neighborhoods Grant this year. We must redouble our efforts as a community to redevelop Allen Benedict Court & thousands of more units of affordable & workforce housing across the Midlands," Benjamin tweeted on Saturday.

[ MORE: CHA board chairman says Allen Benedict Court tragedy is result of ‘bad weather,’ not about housing authority ]

The grant is issued to revitalize and “transform public and/or other HUD-assisted housing, as well as the surrounding neighborhood," the website says.

The mayor said he will be meeting with city, county, business, and CHA leaders next week to discuss the future of Allen Benedict Court.

The apartments were the scene of a dangerous gas leak that was responsible for killing two residents and displacing more than 400 residents in mid-January.

Three lawsuits have been filed since the deaths were discovered.

[ MORE: Allen Benedict Court victims to receive vouchers to assist with permanent housing ]

Daughters of Allen Benedict Court victim don’t find CHA apology sincere as they have to bury

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.