Columbia Housing Authority won’t receive $30 million HUD grant to fix Allen Benedict Court apartments, mayor says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the Columbia Housing Authority will not be receiving a Housing and Urban Development grant they applied for that could have helped fix the issues that led to a deadly gas leak that forced more than 400 residents from their homes.
"@colahousingauth will not receive the @HUDgov Choice Neighborhoods Grant this year. We must redouble our efforts as a community to redevelop Allen Benedict Court & thousands of more units of affordable & workforce housing across the Midlands," Benjamin tweeted on Saturday.
The grant is issued to revitalize and “transform public and/or other HUD-assisted housing, as well as the surrounding neighborhood," the website says.
The mayor said he will be meeting with city, county, business, and CHA leaders next week to discuss the future of Allen Benedict Court.
The apartments were the scene of a dangerous gas leak that was responsible for killing two residents and displacing more than 400 residents in mid-January.
