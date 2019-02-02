Columbia City Councilman and others help Allen Benedict Residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Saturday afternoon, donations poured in from Columbia residents for those who live at Allen Benedict Court.
This donation drive was held at the Drew Wellness Center. It was put together by several local radio stations and organizations along with Columbia City Council Man Ed McDowell, who represents the district in which Allen Benedict is a part of.
WIS spoke with the councilman and donors about why it is important to support those displaced now, and beyond.
"One of the things that I think we may lose sight of, we don't want to lose sight of and that is doing it one time because the needs are relevant. They are needed," McDowell said.
"I always didn't have as much as I have now. And my motto is: If I can just help someone along the way and then my living won't be in vain," donor Mary Robertson said.
Councilman McDowell says the donations will now be taken to several hubs before being delivered to residents by a network of groups including the Columbia Housing Authority, Cecil Tillis Center Staff and local churches.
McDowell says he is working to coordinate more donation drop-offs in the future.
