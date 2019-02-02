Annual Black History Parade makes its way through Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Saturday, the annual Black History Parade made its way down Harden Street in Columbia.
Among many different organizations, in attendance were Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. The parade has been held for more than 10 years.
Organizers say the parade traveled south along Hampton and ended with a festival at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park which is off of Greene Street in Five Points.
