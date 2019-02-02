Allen Benedict Court victims to receive vouchers to assist with permanent housing

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - WIS has learned that all of the families forced to evacuate Allen Benedict Court have been given vouchers towards securing permanent housing. Their next task is to find a new place to live.
More than 400 families had to leave their homes nearly two weeks ago after the bodies of Mr. Derrick Roper and Mr. Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. were found in their apartments.
In the days following that discovery, the Columbia Fire Department revealed none of the units at Allen Benedict Court had carbon monoxide detectors.
An inspection by firefighters detected widespread gas leaks and serious fire code violations at the Columbia Housing Authority property.
The Cecil Tillis Center has been converted into the headquarters to provide assistance to displaced residents.
Once families can identify a new place to live, the housing authority has promised to cover moving expenses, pay the first month’s rent and deposits.
Earlier this week we were told 3 families have found permanent housing.
We requested an update on those numbers Friday afternoon and are waiting to hear back.
At a meeting held Thursday night, the housing authority board promised an independent investigation into what caused the gas leaks.
They expect to make a decision about who will lead that investigation when the board meets Wednesday at noon.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.