Activists call for Arizona aquarium closure after 4th dolphin dies at facility

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPHO/CNN) - People who work at a dolphin aquarium in Arizona are getting death threats after a dolphin there died this week.
It was the fourth to die in 18 months.
The 22-year-old dolphin named Kai had been sick for two weeks and was humanely euthanized Thursday.
Activists want to shut the entire aquarium down. Protests are scheduled for Saturday.
Dolphinaris opened in 2016.
“I would like Dolphinaris to shut their doors today,” said Jeanette McCourt, a dolphin activist with Dolphin Free AZ.
She said the issue is simple.
"Well the problem is that dolphins don't belong in the desert, let alone a concrete pool by the busy 101 freeway where it cuts off all of their communication skills," she said.
Marine researcher Charles Rolsky acknowledges there are challenges.
"It's definitely a difficult acclimation process," he said.
“I’m sure their intent is to educate the public, and maybe by having the public interact with dolphins so closely, it would make them (people) maybe invest more in them as a species,” Rolsky said.
Meanwhile, Dolphinaris said it probably shares some of the same views as the protesters.
“We really admire the protesters and respect the passion and the love they have for animals, and our team at Dolphinaris loves animals too," said Jen Smith, Dolphinaris spokeswoman.
But divisions remain on whether dolphins belong in Arizona.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service - which regulates the attraction - says they’re aware of the dolphin’s death.
