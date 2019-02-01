Wrongful death lawsuit filed against CHA after two men found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Richland County by the estate of 30-year-old Derrick Roper.
He, along with 61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon Jr., were found dead inside their apartments two weeks ago at Allen Benedict Court Apartments.
According to the Columbia Police Department, Roper was found on the floor near the hallway near the bathroom inside his apartment after not showing up for work for several days.
His death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. This marks the second lawsuit filed against the Columbia Housing Authority since the men were discovered and the complex was evacuated.
Last night, the Board of Commissioners met in executive session to discuss the pending litigation and how to best move forward.
